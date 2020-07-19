Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with car in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash that happened Saturday night.
The wreck was reported around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and Holloway Street.
Officers said a motorcyclist collided with a car at the intersection. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said no one in the car was injured.
The intersection is closed while police investigate.
