Motorcyclist dies in Durham crash, no charges filed at this time

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say speed was a factor in a traffic collision Tuesday evening that left a motorcyclist dead.

The wreck was reported just after 7 p.m. along Highway 55 near Cornwallis and Riddle roads.

Police said a 66-year-old Durham woman driving a 2015 Mercedes sedan was attempting to turn left from Delchester Court onto Highway 55 when there was a collision with a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle.

Kenneth Douglas Hunter, 43, of Durham was driving the motorcycle northbound on Highway 55 when the collision occurred.

Hunter died at the scene.

While no charges have been filed at this time, Durham police said the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 55 between Cornwallis and Riddle roads were temporarilty closed while police investigated.

