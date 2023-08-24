DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after he was hit by a van in Durham Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said at 9:30 p.m., a man was traveling northbound on North Roxboro Street on a Suzuki GSX S-750 motorcycle when he collided with a 1998 GMC van that was making a left turn from N. Roxboro St. onto Rippling Stream Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the driver of the van was not hurt. N. Roxboro St. was closed from 9:30 p.m. until 2:45 a.m. while police investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator J.T. Rose at 919-475-4149.