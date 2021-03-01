Motorcyclist killed in crash on Triangle Expressway in Durham County, troopers say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Sunday night in Durham County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday.

The wreck was reported just after 9:15 p.m. and closed all northbound lanes of the toll road N.C. 147/Triangle Expressway, according to a traffic alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to authorities, the 44-year-old operating the motorcycle ran off the road to the left and hit the cable barrier. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes were closed a mile south of exit 2, which is Davis Drive, according to the NCDOT.

The name of the man who died has not been released yet because his next-of-kin have yet to be notified.

The highway patrol said that the speed limit on that stretch of road is 65 mph and speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The road reopened around 11:25 p.m.