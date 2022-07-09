DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist just before midnight Friday.

At about 11:59 p.m., police say 27-year-old Andrew Miller, of Durham, was driving his 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on the 3400 block of Hillsborough Road when he collided with the right side of a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe.

They say the driver of the car, 31-year-old Awalom Teklehimanot of Durham, was heading eastbound when he turned left into Miller’s path.

Miller was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to a release.

The release says Teklehimanot did not have any injuries.

He was arrested at the scene and is charged with driving while impaired, felony death by motor vehicle, and failure to yield the right of way.

Teklehimanot received a $25,000 secured bond.

Officers shut down the 3400 block of Hillsborough Road for several hours while they investigated the crash.

Investigators say speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Bell at 919-560-4935, ext. 29411 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themsevles.