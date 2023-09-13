DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After several citizen complaints, deputies from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit led a multi-agency DWI checkpoint Friday night and into Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office said 103 charges were filed for numerous traffic, alcohol and drug violations.
The checkpoint was conducted on Friday night along North Duke Street at the intersection of West Trinity Avenue. The checkpoint lasted until after midnight Saturday morning.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Granville County Sheriff’s Office, Durham Tech Police Department and the Morrisville Police Department assisted the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
Representatives from the local Triangle chapter of the volunteer organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving were also present.
The following charges were issued:
- Driving While Impaired- 4
- Drive After Consuming While Less Than 21 Years of Age- 1
- No Operator’s License- 29
- Drive While License Revoked- 10
- Expired Registration- 22
- No Insurance- 2
- Seatbelt violations- 5
- Child Restraint violations- 2
- Other Traffic Offenses- 13
- Misdemeanor Drug Offenses- 13
- Open Container of Alcohol- 1
- Underage Consumption of Alcohol- 1
- Additionally, over 34 grams of marijuana was seized