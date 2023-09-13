The Granville County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the Durham checkpoint. (Granville County Sheriff)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After several citizen complaints, deputies from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit led a multi-agency DWI checkpoint Friday night and into Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office said 103 charges were filed for numerous traffic, alcohol and drug violations.

The checkpoint was conducted on Friday night along North Duke Street at the intersection of West Trinity Avenue. The checkpoint lasted until after midnight Saturday morning.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Granville County Sheriff’s Office, Durham Tech Police Department and the Morrisville Police Department assisted the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the Durham checkpoint. (Granville County Sheriff)

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the Durham checkpoint. (Granville County Sheriff)

Representatives from the local Triangle chapter of the volunteer organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving were also present.

The following charges were issued: