Amazon driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer on I-85 in Durham County, Highway Patrol says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver of an Amazon Prime van was killed when his vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Interstate-85 on Wednesday, the Highway Patrol said.

A trooper on scene confirmed to CBS 17 the van went under the rear of the tractor-trailer in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The northbound lanes of Interstate-85 in Durham County are closed at exit I-85 due to the collision, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

NCDOT said the lanes of I-85 could remain closed through 3 p.m.

The following detour is in place:

Motorists must use Exit 178 (US-70). Continue on US-70 East to NC-98 East then turn left onto NC-50 North. Continue north for 8 miles then turn left onto NC-56 West. Continue on NC-56 to reaccess I-85 North.