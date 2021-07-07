Amazon driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer on I-85 in Durham County, Highway Patrol says

Durham County News
Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver of an Amazon Prime van was killed when his vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Interstate-85 on Wednesday, the Highway Patrol said.

A trooper on scene confirmed to CBS 17 the van went under the rear of the tractor-trailer in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The northbound lanes of Interstate-85 in Durham County are closed at exit I-85 due to the collision, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

NCDOT said the lanes of I-85 could remain closed through 3 p.m.

The following detour is in place:

Motorists must use Exit 178 (US-70). Continue on US-70 East to NC-98 East then turn left onto NC-50 North. Continue north for 8 miles then turn left onto NC-56 West. Continue on NC-56 to reaccess I-85 North.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories