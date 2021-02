DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the country's COVID-19 response and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will take part in a Duke University lecture Wednesday afternoon.

According to the University, Fauci will have a conversation with David M. Rubenstein, the former chairman of the Duke University Board of Trustees, that looks at the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the response to the virus here in the United States and across the globe. The two will also talk about Fauci's work to "advance public health" under six different presidents.