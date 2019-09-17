Multiple roads across Durham shut down following separate gas line breaks, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Gas line breaks in two separate locations have shut down multiple roads across Durham, according to police.

The first gas line break, which police announced just before 10:30 a.m., occurred at University Drive and Academy Road.

Due to that ruptured line, University Drive is closed from Old Chapel Hill Road to Dixon Road. Academy Road and Mossdale Avenue are also closed near University Drive.

The second busted gas line was reported just after 11 a.m. in the 1900-block of Holloway Street. Holloway is closed between Hardee Street and N. Miami Boulevard, according to police.

Drivers are being advised to avoid all impacted areas.

Police did not say if any evacuations have been ordered in the affected areas. It’s not known at this time how long the roads will be closed.

