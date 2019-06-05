Man charged with DWI after 3 seriously injured in Durham crash, police say Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crash in Durham on Tuesday night. Photo contributed to CBS 17 [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo contributed to CBS 17 [ + - ] Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were seriously injured in a crash in Durham Tuesday night and officials believe alcohol may have been a factor, according to police.

The wreck was called in to 911 just after 10 p.m. in the 4400-block of Hillsborough Road, police said.

According to officials, a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by Noe Gomez Fuentes, 56, of Chapel Hill, was heading eastbound and crossed the center line and slammed into a Dodge Ram pickup that was heading westbound.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The 21-year-old passenger in the Dodge was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fuentes was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. The crash remains under investigation.

Hillsborough Road reopened around 2:15 a.m.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now