Murder arrest made in Raleigh after man with Durham County gang affiliations is killed in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been arrested in Raleigh in the 2021 murder of a Durham County man who had gang affiliations, officials said.

The arrest stems from the killing of a man who was found dead along the side of a central North Carolina road on Sept. 24, 2021.

Jamel Ramel Haskins, 28, who lived in Durham County, was found dead on the side of Brucewood Road in Graham, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

On Friday, Chris Emmanuel Wiggins, 26, was arrested and charged in the incident in Raleigh, according to Wake County officials.

Wiggins is facing several charges, including second-degree kidnapping, first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to arrest records.

Wiggins is listed as being from Atlanta. He is being held in the Wake County Jail without bond.

WGHP-TV contributed to this report