DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man and three male juveniles face murder charges in the deadly shooting of a motorist in May whose Jeep then crashed into cars parked at a restaurant, police said.

Artavius Barrett Jr., 20, and one of the juveniles face first-degree murder and felony conspiracy charges in connection with the May 23 shooting death of Bradley Clay, 36, of Durham, the Durham Police Department said Wednesday.

Additionally, the other two juveniles were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Barrett is being held without bond in the Durham County Jail. None of the juveniles were identified.

Police say they responded to a gunshot wound that afternoon in the 4400 block of N.C. 55, where callers said people in a car were shooting at another vehicle.

The second vehicle, which Clay was driving, crashed into several cars parked in the lot of Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs, police said. Clay was pronounced dead at the scene.

People with information about the shooting are asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at 919-560-4440 ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.