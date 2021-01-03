Nash County man found dead after car crash along I-40 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say that a Nash County man was found dead Saturday in a car that had wrecked along Interstate 40.
The crash was reported just off I-40 eastbound between the N.C. 54 West and N.C. 751 exits, Durham police said in a news release.
The wreck was discovered around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after “a passing motorist spotted a wrecked car off the side of the highway,” the news release said.
Matthew Alan Evans, 34, of Bailey was found dead at the scene.
Police said Evans was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu heading east when the car went off the right side of the highway and hit a tree.
Police said they do not know when the wreck happened.
Two lanes of I-40 heading east were closed for hours and traffic congestion remained until about 6:45 p.m., officials said.
The crash remains under investigation.
