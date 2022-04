RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–The National Weather Service confirmed there was EF1 tornado damage in southeast Durham county from Thursday’s severe weather.

A CBS 17 crew at an office building near Interstate 540 and Slater Road reported several trees down and damage to the building at that location.

NWS said in a social media post that a storm survey team found the damage.

Officials said they will release more details later.