DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will be Duke’s commencement speaker this spring.

University officials also said Thursday that saxophonist Branford Marsalis and Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter will be among four recipients of honorary degrees at the May 14 ceremony.

Silver, a 1984 Duke political science graduate, has been the commissioner of the NBA since 2014. He was appointed to the university’s board of trustees a year later and is vice chair.

“Adam is not only a visionary global leader in sports and business,” University President Vincent E. Price said. “He is also a committed Blue Devil who loves and continues to serve the Duke University community — including as a member of the board of trustees and adviser to me. I am certain that he will inspire our graduates and their families and offer the Class of 2023 a fittingly triumphant sendoff.”

Joining Marsalis and Rutter in receiving honorary degrees are atmospheric scientist Susan Solomon and Ford Foundation President Darren Walker.