NC-147 shut down due to fatal crash, Durham police say

Police vehicles line N.C. Highway 147 near Ellis Road (Terrence Evans/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Highway 147 North, also known as the Durham Freeway, is shut down Tuesday morning, according to Durham police.

The section of the highway near Ellis Road is closed “due to a serious traffic crash,” officials said.

Police later confirmed that they’re investigating a fatal crash – but had no other details to provide.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if they are able to. Pictures from the scene show a long line of police vehicles parked on the shoulder.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.

