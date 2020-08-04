NC-147 shut down due to fatal crash, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Highway 147 North, also known as the Durham Freeway, is shut down Tuesday morning, according to Durham police.
The section of the highway near Ellis Road is closed “due to a serious traffic crash,” officials said.
Police later confirmed that they’re investigating a fatal crash – but had no other details to provide.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if they are able to. Pictures from the scene show a long line of police vehicles parked on the shoulder.
CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls
- Which type of face mask is most effective?
- Bachelorette partygoer accused of behaving badly, coughing on employee at Nashville restaurant
- Cumberland County family thankful to still have a home after lightning sparks fire
- LIVE: Olympics difficult to hold without a vaccine; athletes get financial boost as training continues
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now