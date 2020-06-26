NC Army vet survives COVID-19 after 2-month battle in the hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday morning, the staff at the Durham VA Medical Center wheeled Army veteran Ollie Hendricks outside for the first time in months.

“I haven’t seen the sun in months,” Hendricks said. “It feels good to be outside.”

Hendricks had been staying in the hospital for the last two months after a long, serious battle with COVID-19.

But on Friday morning, medical staff cheered as Hendricks was finally well enough to be discharged and return home.

“This is a special day, I get to go home and see my family,” Hendricks said.

The 58-year-old forklift operator from Wise said he caught it while working at a food distribution company in Henderson.

“This is a terrible virus,” Hendricks said, “I never would’ve thought it would’ve actually hit me as it did.”

Hendricks said it all started with body aches one morning when he got up for work in April.

“My bones were aching like I had the flu,” Hendricks said.

He then drove himself to the hospital and his condition quickly worsened.

“He progressed relatively quickly in the course of two days and then he was placed in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Brian Schneider, Hospital Medicine Section Chief for the Durham VA Medical Center.

The Army veteran was even placed on a mechanical ventilator for up to five weeks.

“About a month and a half ago, things didn’t look good for me,” Hendricks said. “They were actually talking about pulling the plug on me.”

But a couple days later his condition improved.

While the virus debilitated him, his doctors said he made it through rehab in less than half the time they expected.

As Hendricks goes home with his family, he is asking everyone to take the right safety precautions to slow the spread.

“The numbers in North Carolina have spiked and it’s because people are not putting on masks, and safe distancing,” Hendricks said. “I stared death in the face, but by the grace of God I am so blessed.”

Durham VA Health officials said a total of eight patients who have gone through the VA’s community living center have had COVID-19. But they said Hendricks is their first COVID-19 patient to complete rehabilitation.

