NC boy battling leukemia gets bike lifted up to his hospital room on his birthday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Wednesday morning, ten-year-old Reese Loggins was surprised when he looked out his window at Duke University Hospital to see a crane lifting a bicycle up to his room.

Reese is from High Point, North Carolina and is battling leukemia.

Reese’s dad, Rusty Loggins, said his son just had a bone marrow transplant and this is the second birthday he has had to spend in the hospital.

Loggins said he wanted to make the day special for his son and he knew Reese enjoyed watching the cranes outside his hospital window.

He then arranged for the construction crews to lift up the birthday surprise to his window on Wednesday morning.

“I just wanted to make it a special birthday for him for all he’s going through,” Loggins said. “Words can’t describe it to see him in the window and be able to see the bicycle and know that he’s going to get out soon and be able to ride it. It’s pretty awesome.”

While the construction workers outside began singing happy birthday to Reese as the bicycle was lifted up to his room, inside nurses came to Reese’s room to wish him a happy birthday.

Loggins said Reese can’t wait to ride the bicycle when he is able to leave the hospital.

He said Reese will be released from the hospital later this summer.