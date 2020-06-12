NC boy surprised with bike at Duke University Hospital dies from leukemia

DURHAM, NC – The little boy surprised with a new bike that was lifted to his hospital room at Duke University in April has lost his battle with leukemia.

Ten-year-old Reese Loggins from High Point, North Carolina underwent a bone marrow transplant last spring Duke University Hospital and was forced to spend another birthday in the hospital.

The boy’s dad, Rusty Loggins, wanted to make the day special for his son and he knew Reese enjoyed watching the cranes outside his hospital window.

He then arranged for construction crews to lift the bike up with a crane to his window on his birthday back on April 15th.

While construction crews outside began singing happy birthday to Reese as the bicycle was lifted up to his room, inside nurses came to Reese’s room to wish him a happy birthday.

His family confirmed to CBS 17 that Reese died on Wednesday night.

CBS 17’s thoughts and prayers go out to the Loggins family.