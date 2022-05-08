DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a surreal moment for Agnes Moss.

“I saw my 21-year-old self all over again. Certain things were endearing. Just being there with the students and just seeing how eager they are,” Moss said.

The North Carolina Central university alum spoke in front of N.C. Central’s class of 2022 Friday.

Not only does she want to provide inspiration, but opportunity.

“North Carolina Central gave me an amazing foundation for being a filmmaker. I was an English, mass communications major. I learned about storytelling. I learned about how to use video equipment. However, I did not have access to Hollywood. So, I want to be a bridge for aspiring Black filmmakers,” Moss explained.

Moss is the founder and president of the National Black Movie Association.

Based in Washington, D.C., the non-profit champions Black films, diversity, and equity in the film industry. It helps aspiring filmmakers who attend historically Black colleges and universities.

Moss said she wants to finally bring that help to Central North Carolina.

“We offer professional development workshops. We offer scholarships. We have connected aspiring filmmakers to people in the industry. We consist of filmmakers and film stakeholders,” she said.

The passion for film is something she also hopes connects with the next generation.

“So, hopefully, that’s something that young Black filmmakers will take the opportunity to join us and get involved with our programs,” said Moss.

If you are interested in what the National Black Movie Association has to offer, click here.