CBS 17 file photo of NC Central police on campus.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University is canceling all classes Monday night after a social media post made “a threat to campus,” the school said.

The university said in a note to the N.C. Central community that a call came into campus police at 3:50 p.m. reporting the social media post.

In addition to canceling night classes, The James E. Shepard Library is closed Monday night.

Also, all dorm visitation is canceled and “non-essential employees” are “encouraged to leave,” the message from the university said.

“All campus community members are encouraged to remain vigilant while the NCCU Police Department continues its investigation,” officials said in the message Monday.

University police said they were investigating the threat.

No other information was released.