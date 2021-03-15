NC Central hosting in-person commencement ceremonies for spring 2021 graduates

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University is planning to host in-person commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021.

University Chancellor Dr. Johnson Akinleye announced the news in a letter to the Eagles community.

The University is hoping to host two in-person ceremonies, one for undergraduates and another for graduate and professional students.

The graduate and professional students ceremony is slated to take place Friday, May 7 at 8 a.m. The undergraduate ceremony will happen the next day, Saturday, May 8 at 8 a.m.

Both ceremonies will be held in O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

Akinleye says more details will be shared as plans are finalized.

