NC Central identifies COVID-19 cluster among football players in residence hall

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University officials have identified a COVID-19 cluster on campus in a residence hall, according to a release from the university.

Baynes Residence Hall at NC Central

The cluster was discovered among football players in Baynes Residence Hall, officials said.

According to the school, all students who tested positive are now in isolation and contact tracing has begun.

The university said they have reported the cluster to the Durham County Health Department and are now waiting on verification from them.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location. “Location” is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling.

“Additionally as part of the university’s surveillance program, NCCU will continue to test all students who live in residence halls,” the release said.

The student-athletes in the cluster “are working closely with Apex Solutions, the university’s third party vendor for testing, tracing and consultation. Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a positive individual.”

N.C. Central can now be added to the list of other Triangle universities where COVID-19 clusters have been identified.

Both UNC-Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University have switched to remote learning for undergraduate classes due to the spread of the virus both on campus and at off-campus housing.

There’s no indication at this time that Central will be switching to remote learning due to the discovery of this cluster.

