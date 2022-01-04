NC Central on lockdown after bomb threat, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have blocked off the North Carolina Central University campus Tuesday amid a lockdown and evacuation triggered by a bomb threat, university police said.

A short news release from N.C. Central officials said, “The campus is on lockdown as it is an active police investigation.”

N.C. Central police later told CBS 17 that a bomb threat led to the lockdown.

Students were initially told to go to Hillside High School in Durham.

But, a student told CBS 17 that they were later told to gather at St. Joseph AME Church is at 2521 Fayetteville St.

Students who needed transportation were told to go to the lower lot of the Mary Townes Science Complex parking lot.

Several Durham city police cars were near the campus and one N.C. Central police vehicle was blocking an entrance to the campus.