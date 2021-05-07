NC Central reschedules commencement ceremonies due to inclement weather

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University announced Friday morning that their commencement set for this morning has been rescheduled.

A press release sent just after 6:30 a.m. said that, due to inclement weather, their graduate and professional ceremony and their baccalaureate ceremony have been rescheduled for Saturday.

The school’s graduate and professional ceremony will now be held at 8 a.m. and the baccalaureate ceremony will be held at 12 p.m.

Both ceremonies will take place in O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the commencement exercises will be limited to graduates, university officials, platform participants and individuals working during the events. Social distancing and other guidelines will be adhered to.

Both ceremonies will stream live on the university’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

