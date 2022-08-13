DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — This week marked a new era for student-athletes at North Carolina Central University.

“It is a great opportunity for our student-athletes. It puts them in a different playing field and gives them opportunities they’ve never had before,” said Dr. Louis “Skip” Perkins.

The school announced that it will team up with The BrandR Group.

North Carolina Central will become the first historically Black college and university to launch a group licensing program for athletes with TBG.

Perkins is N.C. Central‘s Athletic Director and said he’s excited about the new partnership.

“The BrandR Group is one of the leaders in this space. They’ve done several agreements with professional sports (and) Power Fives. So, for them to have an HBCU involved in this is tremendous for us,” Perkins explained.

The collaboration allows student-athletes to use their name, image and likeness with the university’s official trademark and logo.

“Students that opt into the program they’ll have the ability to be a part of a group licensing agreement. In conjunction with our name and likeness, with our marketing brands they can make money off their name,” Perkins said.

“For example, the jerseys, the Ed O’Bannon case with the video games. So, alums that want to buy a replica jersey of their favorite student-athlete well, now our student-athletes can get cut in and get some money too,” he explained.

Perkins said if student-athletes decide to opt in, it wouldn’t hinder them from doing separate NIL deals.

“I’m not surprised to see the HBCU space moving forward with this,” said Perkins.

Perkins said since the announcement they have received a lot of great feedback and support.

He also said the school soon will meet with the student-athletes to break down the details of the partnership.