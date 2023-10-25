DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University students prepare to march to the polls for early voting on Thursday.

N.C. Central University will participate in the “Soar to the Polls” event by marching together to the early voting site on campus to make their voices heard in Durham’s local election for mayor and city council.

This may be the first time some students will cast a ballot, beginning their civic engagement.

Students will gather at the NCCU Student Center located at 2223 Fayetteville St., Durham and from there, march together to the early voting site located on campus at the NCCU Turner Law Building.

The nonpartisan event is being organized by NC Central University’s Student Government Association along with voting rights groups Common Cause North Carolina, You Can Vote, North Carolina Black Alliance, the NAACP and Black Voters Matter.

This year’s local election for mayor and city council affects all Durham voters, including students at NC Central University.

“Soar to the Polls” event will celebrate voting and highlight the important voice of HBCU college students in NC.

Event begins at 10:40 a.m.