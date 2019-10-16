NC fines 3 companies related to fatal Durham explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three companies face fines in the thousands in relation to the fatal Durham gas explosion on April 10, the Department of Labor announced Wednesday.

The explosion occurred after a gas line, located at 115 N Duke St., was cut by three Optic Cable Technology LLC employees.

Kong Lee, 61, was killed in the explosion. He was the owner of a coffee shop at the site of the explosion. A Dominion Gas employee injured in the April 10 blast died on April 25.

Twenty-five others were injured.

Optic Cable Technology Inc., the subcontractor performing the drilling was fined $14,000 for two alleged serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina.

Read the citation delivered to Optic Cable

PSNC Energy, or Dominion Energy in North Carolina, was fined $5,000 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina.

Read the citation delivered to PSNC

A $2,100 fine was levied against PS Splicing for one serious alleged violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina.

Read the citation delivered to PS Splicing

The maximum penalty for each serious violation is $7,000.

“The penalties are in no way designed to make up for loss of life,” the Department of Labor said in a release.

The companies cited have 15 working days from receipt of the citation to request an informal conference with the Labor Department, to file a notice of contest with the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission of North Carolina (an independent board appointed by the governor to hear appeals of OSH citations), or to pay the penalty.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now