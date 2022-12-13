DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Detective Brett Kain has spent 10 years with the Fuquay-Varina Police Department.

He’s one of the dozens of recipients recognized during Tuesday’s North Carolina Hometown Heroes ceremony in Durham.

“I grew up in the town of Fuquay-Varina and I wanted to serve the community I live in,” said Kain.

Kain is humble but within his department, he’s known for his fairness, positive attitude, and willingness to help others. He also helps lead the cadet program.

“It’s really a good experience to be part of this. Everybody’s got a great story. I’m honored to be part of this, among so many great people,” said Kain.

The awards ceremony is put on by the North Carolina Automobile Dealers Association who started the recognition luncheon six years ago. Even NC Gov. Roy Cooper joined in the festivities to celebrate the heroes.

“These are the people who run in while everyone else runs out,” said Bob Glaser, president of the NCADA.

Every year, new automobile dealers from around the state nominate a first responder from their area. Glaser says 700 have been celebrated since 2013.

“It’s our honor and privilege to recognize those people who sacrifice their time, their safety, their health to protect so many small communities,” said Glaser.

More than 50 first responders were recognized Tuesday.

Among them was Corporal Jeffrey Cairns with the Rocky Mount Police Department. He paid for a hotel stay for a stranded mother and baby.

Trooper Justin Arnette with the North Carolina Highway Patrol was also honored for his work in investigating the crash that killed Knightdale police officer Ryan Hayworth.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy William Toney, who stuck by his partner even after being hit in a gun fight with a felon, was also celebrated.

“They do it so selflessly. They don’t expect recognition. They don’t expect any honor. They’re just part of the community that makes North Carolina what it is,” said Glaser.

For those honored, the work they do is all about community.

“I like to do my part in the community I live in. For me, personally, I love law enforcement and I love Fuquay,” said Kain.