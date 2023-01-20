RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — Students from the state’s HBCUs are learning how to help Black entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

It’s part of the “Data Trade Gateway” program, organized by N.C. State and tech company Lenovo. In this program, each student is paired with a business owner. That student keeps up with the data and helps them make decisions.

At Friday’s kickoff training session, everyone learned more about how to forecast data and use those numbers to help businesses know what products are working and which others aren’t.

“We provide a platform for them to be able to come together to solve real business problems and for students to learn about entrepreneurship,” said Gerald Youngblood, Lenovo’s chief marketing officer.

Shanice Dansby, a management information systems major at Winston-Salem State University, helps young entrepreneur Eden Byrd and her parents, Michael and Ebany, when it comes to forecasting data and using the numbers for their business.

“We’re gonna make trend lines to see where that’s going as far as how well they’re doing or if they need to improve in certain areas to capture more customers,” Dansby said.

“This opportunity will help me know what to do with the data once we get it back. I don’t really know how to do it besides putting it out there and wondering if we’re going to make any sales or not,” Ebany Byrd said.

This is a semester-long program and at the end of the semester, students will give an account of how this has helped each business.