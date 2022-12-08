DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday at 5:48 p.m., the State highway Patrol responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Snowhill Road at Torredge Road in Durham County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that John T. Sullivan, 84, was hit in the intersection by an unidentified vehicle. Sullivan was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators are asking those that may have witnessed this crash or can provide further information to contact the State Highway Patrol office in Durham County at 919-560-6868.