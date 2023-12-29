DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man didn’t have to go far to visit NC Lottery Headquarters where he took home more than $230,000 in cash on Friday.

Christopher Blatcher bought his lucky $1 ticket on Thursday at the Bull Market on Avondalle Drive in Durham. His Cash 5 ticket went on to match all five balls in the jackpot drawing — which was a 1 in 962,598 chance.

By matching all five, he was the sole winner of the $324,511 jackpot prize. After required state and federal taxes were withheld, Blatcher got to walk away from NC Lottery Headquarters in Raleigh with $231,219.

To play the Cash 5 game, players have the options of buying tickets at a retail location or through Online Play through the NC Lottery website or mobile app.