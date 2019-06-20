NC teen finishes high school early; earns more than $1.5M in scholarships

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ny’Quasia Brown, a native of New Bern, has graduated from high school at the age of 16 and has earned more than $1.5 million in scholarships.

The White Oak High School graduate will attend North Carolina Central University in the fall.

“I’ve always wanted to go to an HBCU (historically black college or university),” Brown said. “When I started doing my research, I looked at colleges that ranked high in the nation where I knew I could also get a great education.”

According to a release from North Carolina Central University, the school was at the top of her list and she quickly confirmed her enrollment with the university.

Brown intends to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, and upon graduation, she wants to attend NCCU’s law school.

In total, Brown amassed $1,543,500 in scholarships.

These funds include the People Helping People scholarship offered by the State Employees Credit Union, along with awards from the Jacksonville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., White Oak High School and NCCU, according to the university.

“One day we were sitting and talking about college and Ny’Quasia was beginning to receive mail from several institutions,” said Crystal Gill, Brown’s mother. “She started filling out applications and looking into scholarship opportunities and said, ‘Mom, I’m going to college for free.’”

Her mother credits the Counselor’s Corner at her daughter’s high school for helping Brown achieve her goal.

“There is a book of scholarships they keep in the front area of the office and Ny’Quasia was there diligently, multiple times each week.”

Gill, who also has two children who are younger than Ny’Quasia and one who is older, didn’t want Brown to choose a college far from home, but she practiced a piece of counsel she passes on to other parents: “Don’t lead your children, guide them.”

And, Gill knows what makes her daughter thrive: “Ny’Quasia is very independent and has a mind of her own, and I support her. I see her being a successful attorney. She will be phenomenal and make changes in the world.”

Brown will be a part of NCCU’s freshman class of 2023 starting in August.

