NC woman wins $5 million in 2 lottery games in less than 2 years; got both tickets in Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – In less than 18 months, a North Carolina woman has hit it big twice in the state’s Education Lottery.

Linda Tate of Durham took home $1 million on Thursday in the Colossal Cash scratch-off game. In August 2018, lottery officials say Tate won $4 million after playing Millionaire Bucks.

Lottery officials said Tate bought the winning $30 Colossal Cash ticket at the Family Fare store on Old Chapel Hill Road in Durham.

The ticket for Millionaire Bucks was purchased at the Tri Star Mobil on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard in Durham.

Tate had a choice of an annuity prize paid out as $50,000 a year over 20 years — or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum and claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $424,509.

The $10,000,000 Colossal Cash game started in August 2018 with four top prizes of $10 million and 21 $1 million prizes. Two $10 million prizes remain to be won, according to lottery officials.

