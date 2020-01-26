RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – In less than 18 months, a North Carolina woman has hit it big twice in the state’s Education Lottery.
Linda Tate of Durham took home $1 million on Thursday in the Colossal Cash scratch-off game. In August 2018, lottery officials say Tate won $4 million after playing Millionaire Bucks.
Lottery officials said Tate bought the winning $30 Colossal Cash ticket at the Family Fare store on Old Chapel Hill Road in Durham.
The ticket for Millionaire Bucks was purchased at the Tri Star Mobil on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard in Durham.
Tate had a choice of an annuity prize paid out as $50,000 a year over 20 years — or a lump sum of $600,000.
She chose the lump sum and claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $424,509.
The $10,000,000 Colossal Cash game started in August 2018 with four top prizes of $10 million and 21 $1 million prizes. Two $10 million prizes remain to be won, according to lottery officials.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 3 charged with murder after NC woman found dead in burned home
- Racist, homophobic threats rattle students, faculty at NC university
- NC woman wins $5 million in 2 lottery games in less than 2 years; got both tickets in Durham
- Boeheim scores 21 as Syracuse beats Pittsburgh 69-61
- No. 6 Louisville rolls Clemson 80-62 for 6th straight win
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now