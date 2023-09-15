DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Inside The BullCity Store, you’ll have a hard time finding North Carolina Central University apparel.

Not because they don’t make it, but because the store’s owner, Stan Hopkins, says demand is high.

“They came pretty heavy a couple of weeks ago for the aggie eagle game,” stated Hopkins.

A Celebration Bowl win, a win in aggie eagle classic, and a big game at the Rose Bowl Saturday against UCLA will do that.

The NC Central Eagles will take on the nationally ranked UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

“We’ve had quite a few customers this morning express how big it would be, that NCCU is going to the Rose Bowl for one, if they are actually able to win,” Hopkins said.

While Dr. Drew Johnson didn’t make the trip to California, he’s confident that his alma mater will make it a good game.

“I’m not going into this like oh man I hope coach can rally the troops. I’m like man, he got them. They are going to be ready to play. I know that they are not going to be scared of that like,” Johnson stated.

Johnson is an NC Central alum, former basketball player and currently, the director of the McNair Scholars Program at the school.

He said this is a great opportunity for the school off the field as well.

“This helps recruiting, this helps retention, this helps all areas of the university, but at the same time it also sheds more light like hey, we are really accomplishing a lot of things,” Johnson said.

The NCCU Alumni Association Durham Chapter is planning to have a watch party at the House Restaurant on South Miami Boulevard in Durham.

Doors open at 4 p.m.