DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — University officials at NC Central University said an “unspecified device” was found around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

An NCCU spokesperson told CBS 17 that the discovery has led to the evacuation of the university’s 69,000+ square-foot nursing building and NCCU police are investigating the situation.

The call that tipped the NCCU Police Department to the device was received at 11:44 a.m., a news release said.

Alert notifications were issued to students and employees. According to the release, all nursing students and employees have been encouraged to work remotely for the rest of Monday afternoon and evening.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said around 2 p.m. that a school-wide PA system announcement said “The emergency condition is over. You may resume normal activites. All clear.” Just after the announcement, ix uniformed officers were seen leaving the nursing building.

CBS 17 is working to learn more about this incident. This is a developing story.