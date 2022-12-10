DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fresh crop of college graduates are ready to take on the real world.

As North Carolina Central University students walked the stage Saturday morning, they were walking into uncertain futures in an uncertain economy.

“It’s a surreal moment,” said winter 2022 graduate, Tyler Fisher.

Decked in maroon robes, these Central students are celebrating their graduation.

“I’m on top of the moon,” said Erin Johnson, another graduate. “My heart is still pounding.”

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

As they walked the stage and shook the hands of university administrators, they prepared for the next steps of their lives.

“I’ve applied for about nine jobs,” said Fisher, a mass communications major.

“I’m trying to venture into the arena of marketing,” said Johnson, an English major.

But they’re not too worried.

“I have faith in God that the right opportunities will come to me,” said Fisher.

Most employers don’t seem to be concerned either.

According to the 2023 College Recruiting Outlook Report from Michigan State University, nationally, employers plan to hire about 35% more new workers with bachelor’s degrees this year, compared to last year.

Regionally, that number is even higher at 42%.

“There are a lot of new jobs coming into the RDU area, so hopefully I’ll find somewhere to meander my way into,” said Johnson.

While the news of some layoffs and a possible recession is on the forefront of their minds, these graduates believe what they’ve learned in school will be the key to their success.

“I think I prepared very well, and I think my preparation will help me meet my opportunity,” said Fisher.

“I’m prepared for adversity or anything,” said Johnson. “I’m ready for anything.”