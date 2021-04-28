NCCU hosts community walk-up, appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinic today, Thursday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University will offer both first and second dose Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines clinics on Wednesday and Thursday. The vaccines are available by walk-in or appointment.

The historically black college received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccines, which are open to individuals on campus and the community.

Those ages 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. For more details, visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Appointments can be scheduled for Moderna and Pfizer.

Hours may vary based on vaccine availability.

The clinic is being held at the LeRoy T. Walker Physical Education Complex in the second-floor gym. The address is 1450 Alston Ave. in Durham.