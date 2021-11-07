NCCU officials request additional officers for Homecoming weekend, but students still want more safety measures

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s Homecoming weekend at North Carolina Central University, and as the City of Durham and campus leaders prepare for more people to come in and celebrate, students are hoping for a safe weekend, free of crime and shootings.

“You go to games, and you hear about shootings and stuff, so I stay in my dorm most of the time,” freshman KaLeyah Hill said.

She told CBS17 she avoids crowds and celebrations on or near campus.



The crime in the area concerns some students.

“It’s Durham,” shrugged Junior Amari Ouzon.

“I feel a little unsafe,” added another freshman.

The uneasiness comes especially after two people were killed during a home football game in September. Days later, the University’s chancellor begged for some much needed help.

“We are pleading with our city, our county and state officials to commit to devoting more resources and attention to combating the issues of crime in Durham,” Chancellor Johnson Akinleye said.

On Friday, university leaders sent CBS 17 a statement, explaining that the has “requested additional patrols prior to, as well as throughout Homecoming weekend and beyond. There will be an increased law enforcement presence around campus this weekend.”

Some students said that’s a good start.

“Does seeing police officers make you feel safer?” asked CBS17.

“Yes, it does,” Hill said. “I feel like they’re here to protect us.”

But others feel more needs to be done by officers and the school to keep students and visitors safe.

“(Officers can) walk around and see what’s going on,” said one freshman. “(If you) search everybody to make sure there’s no weapons on them, they should be fine.”

NCCU officials told CBS 17, anyone who breaks the laws on illegal substances alcohol, and weapons will be “permanently trespassed from NCCU or arrested.”