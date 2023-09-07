DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Campus police at North Carolina Central University are asking students and community members to keep an eye out for the three individuals pictured below.

These three, who have not been identified, are associated with a larceny of a vehicle that happened on Tuesday. Police said the theft took place in the Mary Townes parking lot on the northwest side of campus.

If any of the three are spotted on campus, witnesses are asked to contact NCCU police immediately at 919-530-6106.

To avoid being a victim of such thefts, NCCU police advise students and staff to: