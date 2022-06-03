DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The dean of the North Carolina Central School of Law died while attending a conference in Colorado Thursday, the university announced Friday.

Browne C. Lewis, a legal scholar, attorney, and author, joined N.C. Central University on July 1, 2020, according to a news release from the university.

Lewis “immediately made an indelible impact on the School of Law,” the news release said.

The cause of death was not released, but the news release said it was an “untimely death.”

“Her vision was clear from day one in leading the school as one that provides unique opportunities for diverse, talented future attorneys to be practice-ready practitioners in their chosen legal careers,” the university said in a news release. “She accumulated numerous accomplishments for the university and School of Law in her short, nearly two years at its helm.”

While Lewis was dean, the School of Law received gifts from corporations and foundations, including a $5 million contribution from Intel Corporation that created the NCCU-Intel Tech Law and Policy Center, the news release said.

“Dean Lewis was extremely passionate about social justice and its intersection with law,” N.C. Central Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye said in the news release.

Akinleye said details about a funeral service for Lewis will be shared in the “coming days.”

“I would ask that you pray for members of Dean Lewis’ family, as well as students, faculty and staff in the School of Law and the entire Legal Eagle community,” Akinleye said in the release.