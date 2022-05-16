DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University has released a survey asking for help renaming a residence hall on campus that was originally named for a state governor.

Angus McLean served as North Carolina’s governor from 1925 to 1929 and McLean’s residence hall on Aggie’s campus is named after him.

According to NCCU’s website, it was named in his honor, “in recognition of his support and contributions to North Carolina College for Negroes”, that is the school’s former name.

However, the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program writes, “much of his drive to improve black institutions in the state was driven by his segregationist beliefs.”

In February, students began a petition to get the residence hall named after him renamed after a board of trustees voted to change NCCU campus buildings didn’t include this one.

Three years ago an administration building at NCCU was changed, a building named after U.S. Senator Clyde Hoey to name it after Aggie founder Dr. James Shepard.

Hoey “like many of his contemporaries, (was) a segregationist and supported keeping the races separate but ‘equal’,” the marker program states.

Students formally sent a petition to NCCU administration earlier this year to request the residence hall name change.

CBS 17 received this official statement from the university in February:

“The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Student Government Association (SGA) has approached the university’s administration with the request to consider renaming the McLean Residence Hall, named after former North Carolina Governor Angus Wilton McLean.

A meeting has been held with Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye and Dr. Angela A. Coleman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs, and information has been collected by NCCU Archives and the Department of History.

A formal process has begun that includes a series of key steps before the recommendation can be considered by the NCCU Board of Trustees. Similar to the renaming of the James E. Shepard Administration Building in 2019, the procedure includes the engagement of stakeholders, forums, surveys and additional research, among other protocols.

NCCU remains committed to continually reviewing and evaluating opportunities for change that reflect progress and growth, while also representing the growing diversity of the university and larger communities.”

On Monday, NCCU provided this survey that can be completed in less than two minutes and two informational packets that can be accessed here and here to learn about McLean to help you better make a decision on how to answer the survey, if you want to partake.