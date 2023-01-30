DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University women’s basketball assistant coach George Williams died Monday, the college announced.

Williams, who helped coach the Eagles to a CIAA championship in 2006-07, and was a former graduate (1973) of the university, was 71.

NCCU did not give a cause of death or say if it was unexpected.

While an Eagle, Williams played tight end and was an all-conference punter for the MEAC. He was also a member of the 1972 championship team.

The Fayetteville native was a four-sport athlete for Terry Sanford High School, NCCU said. Williams also taught with Durham Public Schools, while coaching at various times at E.E. Smith High School, Hillside High School and Fayetteville State University.

