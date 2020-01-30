NCDMV announces first ‘REAL ID Express Day’ of 2020 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has announced the first “REAL ID Express Day” of 2020, a day meant to allow people to get their REAL IDs quicker.

The first REAL ID Express Day of the new year will be held on Saturday at the East Durham driver license office, located at 101 S. Miami Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The NCDMV will host these days across the state throughout the late winter and spring.

Beginning Oct. 1, the federal government will require all United States residents to have a REAL ID or other approved federal documents for flying commercially, entering federal buildings and visiting military bases.

Those who attend Saturday’s Express Day will be able to convert their current driver’s license or ID card to a REAL ID. Anyone with an expiration date before June 30 will be able to renew their license or ID card now. The NCDMV says duplicates and first-time ID cards will also be available.

The office will not be holding knowledge tests, driving skills tests and legal presence/lawful status transactions during the Express Day. Anyone needing those services will need to visit the South Durham office at Hope Valley Commons Shopping Center from 8 a.m. until noon.

To obtain a REAL ID, residents will need the following original documents with them:

One(1) proof of identity/date of birth: certified birth certificate or unexpired U.S. passport.

One (1) proof of full Social Security Number: Social Security card, W-2 or 1099 tax form.

Two (2) proofs of current physical address: driver license, vehicle registration card, voter registration card, utility bill, cable bill, bank statement, leasing contract or mortgage statement.

If applicable, proof of name change including the following: certified marriage license, divorce decree and/or court document indicating the name change (number of documents depend on number of name changes).

Additional documents people can use to obtain a REAL ID are available at NCREALID.gov.

