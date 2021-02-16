NCDOT crews to begin brining I-85 corridor bridges in Durham as precautionary measure

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Department of Transportation officials are planning to brine bridges along the Interstate 85 corridor starting Wednesday in Durham heading north toward Warren County.

Bridges on the Durham loop of US-15/501, Interstate 40 and NC-147 will also be brined.

Officials say the brining is set to begin around 9:30 a.m.

According to NCDOT spokesman Marty Homan, the estimated debris volume from clearing trees on the roadway due to recent freezing rain was nearly 50,000 cubic yards.