NCDOT to treat I-85 in Durham ahead of possible frozen precipitation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina transportation officials are prepping for any frozen precipitation on Wednesday by treating Interstate-85 in Durham County.

The CBS 17 Storm Team forecast says some freezing rain could accumulate, up to 1/10th of an inch, toward the Virginia border and west heading toward the Triad.

Durham County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory on Wednesday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking precautions by spraying I-85 in Durham with brine.

In Person County, NCDOT said crews will be out early Wednesday checking bridges for ice.

NCDOT will have backhoes ready to deploy in case of any downed trees.