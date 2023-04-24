DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Almost 25 acres of land with nearly 100 years of history.

It holds thousands of gravesites, including some of Durham’s most notable leaders, such as North Carolina Central University founder Dr. James Shepard.

But the historically-black cemetery is running out of space.

That’s why the city is putting more money toward a construction project that will add hundreds of new plots. With fewer than 15 left in all of Beechwood Cemetery, a new plan allows for about 390 additional spaces.

After approval by the Durham city council this month, about $614,000 is going toward the construction of the public cemetery.

Work has already started, and it’ll eventually clear some of the wooded areas near the gravestones. Workers will also install a bridge to cross a stream. Some of the new plots will be green burials and won’t include embalming or burial vaults.

The expansion is expected to be completed by December.

City council member Leonardo Williams told CBS 17 he wanted to honor a community asset instead of telling families to bury their loved ones somewhere else.