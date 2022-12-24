DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 30 firefighters responded to a Durham house fire on Christmas Eve, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cheek Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

“Upon arrival of the first engine they found smoke and flames visible from the left side of the house,” the news release said.

The fire was knocked out by a crew of 28 in about 20 minutes.

The blaze caused smoke and fire damage throughout the second floor of the house and water damage on the first floor.

No one was injured.

The Redwood Fire Department and Durham County EMS assisted in the incident, the news release said.