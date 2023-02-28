DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of young students are getting a head start before making the transition to kindergarten in Durham.

And some might choose to learn outside of the public school district.

Elaine Fletcher decided to homeschool her nine children.

“My husband and I agreed that I would stay home and give up my career and that would be my focus,” the Durham parent said. “That was what I wanted to do. That was my desire.”

But Durham Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga wants to fill a gap in his classrooms.

According to Mubenga, around 60 percent of eligible students picked Durham Public Schools for kindergarten. That’s why members of the district passed out bags to promote enrollment.

“We really want this close collaboration with our pre-K centers, so that we will have 100 percent of this pre-K ready to come to kindergarten,” Mubenga said.

The superintendent spent time Tuesday at White Rock Child Development Center, handing out backpacks and promoting kindergarten enrollment.

The center’s director, Jennifer Lacewell, says she’s seeing some families go with other options for early learning.

“They’re staying at home with family members or close family friends,” she said.

The Division of Non-Public Education reports over 1,600 homeschools were registered in Durham County last year.

Meanwhile, the superintendent says the district is working to expand pre-K resources, which could prepare young students for entrance into Durham Public Schools.

“I think this is a step in the right direction for us to be really proactive,” Mubenga said.