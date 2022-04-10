DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- Many Durham residents had the opportunity to visit the “Black Farmers Market” Sunday as the event began a new season.

Nearly 40 vendors participated in Sunday’s event to highlight the importance of Black farmers and growers making a difference in our community.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Black Farmers Market has grown into an essential community event, gathering space, and market opportunity in East Durham and Southeast Raleigh.

The free space was for the community to come together to promote holistic health, self-sufficiency, and food sovereignty, organizers said.

Moses Ochola is a co-founder and talked about the importance of the event.

“We’re trying to inspire the community to support Black farmers, Black entrepreneurs, and growers and engage with the community in an active way,” Ochola said.

The event is hosted every other Saturday, alternating between Durham and Raleigh. For more information on upcoming events click here.